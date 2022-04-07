8-y-o killed in Clarendon gun attack, father hospitalised

CLARENDON, Jamaica - An 8-year-old boy was shot dead and his father critically wounded in a gruesome attack in Hayesfield, Clarendon on Wednesday night.

The child has been identified as Thomas James Jr.

Police reports are that a lone gunman walked into a shop operated by James' father at their home, purchased an item and then sprayed the father-son duo with bullets.

Both injured were assisted to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The father, Thomas James Sr, was hospitalised in serious condition.

The gunman reportedly escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last month, two infants, ages 3 and 4, were burnt to death after fire destroyed their one-bedroom concrete structure home.

It is said the toddlers were kept home from school as one of them was unwell.

