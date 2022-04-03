8-y-o succumbs to injuries from traffic accident

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Bridgeport Police are reporting that an eight-year-old Bridgeport Primary student, Dilshan McLean of Caymanas Estate in St Catherine who was involved in an accident outside of his school on Friday, April 1 has succumbed to his injuries.

Reports from the police are that about 1:50 pm, a Toyota Hiace motor truck was travelling along Germaine Road in a northerly direction and heading towards the Southborough round-a-bout. Upon reaching the vicinity of the school, it is alleged that Dilshan and a female student walked into the road as the vehicle was approaching which hit both of them.

Both students suffered serious injuries and were assisted to hospital where Dilshan died while undergoing treatment. The female was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the motor truck was warned for prosecution.