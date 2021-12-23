800 children in Montego Bay to get Christmas toys

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Over 800 children in Montego Bay, St James will receive toys courtesy of New Fortress Energy (NFE) as part of the mayor's annual Christmas community toy distribution programme.

The toys will be distributed by the St James Municipal Corporation in several communities across the parish leading up to Christmas.

Commenting on the programme, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams said: “We understand that many parents struggle to buy a Christmas gift for their children and especially in a time when several people have either been furloughed or have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic. And so, to ensure that these children do not miss out, we will be going from community to community to distribute these and other toys to thousands of children to put a smile on their faces. We are happy that NFE continues to support our children.”

As part of its holiday giveback activities in St James this year, New Fortress Energy continued its support of the city's annual Christmas Tree Lighting for the third consecutive year as a partner and a major sponsor.

“Three years ago, we invited New Fortress Energy to partner with us to host our annual Christmas Tree Lighting and they've continued to say yes each year. I want to use this opportunity to truly thank them for their unwavering demonstration of commitment to uplifting lives here in Montego Bay over the past six years,” Mayor Williams added.

To kickstart the toy distributions, close to twenty excited children lined up on stage at the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Harmony Park a few days ago to collect their toys from the mayor.

“We are delighted to be able to support the community and partner with the mayor's office in putting smiles on the faces of these amazing children during this holy season,” VP at New Fortress Energy, Verona Carter added.