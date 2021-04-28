80 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and three deaths, taking the COVID toll to 45,292, of which 23,348 are active, and the death toll to 770.

The deaths are of a 59-year-old man from Westmoreland, an 80-year-old man, also from Westmoreland, and a 76-year-old man from Portland.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 28; Manchester, two; St Ann, eight; St Catherine, 11; St Elizabeth, one; St James, six; St Mary, nine; Trelawny, six; and Westmoreland, nine.

At the same time there were 113 recoveries, for a total 20,842. There are 30 patients critically ill in hospital, and a total 219 hospitalised with COVID.

There were 1,271 total tests conducted.