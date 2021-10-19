81 new COVID cases in Jamaica, six more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 87,667 and the virus death toll to 2,123.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 38 females and 43 males with ages ranging from three months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24), St Catherine (21), St James and St Ann (eight each), St Elizabeth (six), Hanover (five), Clarendon (two), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (two) and Westmoreland (two) and Manchester (one).

The deceased comprise two females from St Catherine, ages 59 and 70, whose deaths were previously under investigation; a 66-year-old female, also from St Catherine; an 80-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; an 81-year-old female from Clarendon; and a 52-year-old male from St Thomas.

The deaths occurred between October 15 and October 17, 2021.

In the meantime, 190 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 55,827.

Currently, 361 people are hospitalised, 44 of which are severely ill, while 20 are critically ill and 64 are moderately ill.

There are 29,120 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.