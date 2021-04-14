83,828 Jamaicans vaccinated in weekend blitz

83,828 Jamaicans vaccinated in weekend blitzWednesday, April 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says some 83,828 Jamaicans were inoculated in the national vaccination blitz over the weekend.
This exceeded the 75,000 target originally set for the period and accounts for some 60 per cent of the overall vaccination programme target, said Tufton.
He noted that to date, 135,473 Jamaicans have received their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which represents seven per cent of the target for this year.
Tufton said the high turnout at vaccination sites — in some cases people were turned back — shows that “Jamaicans are interested and willing to come out”.
Of the people vaccinated, preliminary reports show that 56 per cent were females and 44 per cent males. The ministry said majority of the people vaccinated during the blitz are in the 60-69 age range and are from Kingston and St Andrew.
