835 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 18 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 835 new cases of the COVID-19 and 18 virus-related deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 65,734 and the confirmed deaths to 1,483.

The new cases comprise 493 females and 342 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 178 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine (170), St James (92), Manchester (90), Clarendon (64), St Ann (52), St Elizabeth (48), Westmoreland (42), Trelawny (36), Hanover (31), Portland (21), St Mary (seven) and four in St Thomas.

Meanwhile, the latest deceased comprise:

A 56-year-old male from St Mary;

An 83-year-old male from St James;

A 64-year-old female from St Ann;

A 70-year-old male from St Ann;

An 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth;

A 78-year-old female from Clarendon;

A 74-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 78-year-old male from Clarendon;

A 75-year-old male from St Ann;

A 101-year-old female from St Ann;

A 72-year-old female from Trelawny;

A 66-year-old female from St Catherine;

An 83-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 51-year-old female from St James;

A 72-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew;

An 84-year-old male from Westmoreland;

A 62-year-old male from Portland; and

A 51-year-old female from St James.

The ministry said 17 of the deaths occurred between August 23 and 26. One death, which was previously under investigation, occurred on August 16, while one of the new cases being reported today died. Five more deaths were reported under investigation today.

The ministry further reported 60 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 48,028. There are 15,811 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.