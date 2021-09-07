837 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 9 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 837 new cases of COVID-19 and nine virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 72,824 and the confirmed deaths to 1,646.

The new cases comprise 479 females and 358 males with ages ranging from 25 days to 99 years.

According to the ministry, 147 of the cases were recorded in St Ann, 126 in Kingston and St Andrew, 123 in St Catherine, 104 in St James, 73 in Westmoreland, 61 in Manchester, 48 in Trelawny, 45 in Clarendon, 42 in Hanover, 35 in St Mary, 23 in Portland, seven in St Elizabeth, and three in St Thomas.

Meanwhile, seven of the latest deaths are females — four ages 46, 73, 74, and 93 from Kingston and St Andrew and three ages 62, 74, and 83 from St Catherine. The remaining victims were males — a 51-year-old from Hanover and an 82-year-old from Westmoreland.

The latest deaths were recorded between September 4 and 5.

The ministry further reported 124 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 49,045. There are 21,671 active cases on the island.

