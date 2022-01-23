838 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 838 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 119, 565.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported 22 virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2, 594.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 509 females and 329 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (52), Hanover (11), Kingston and St Andrew (211), Manchester (67), Portland (39), St Ann (43), St Catherine (188), St Elizabeth (66), St James (86), St Mary (10), St Thomas (20), Trelawny (14) and Westmoreland (31).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 91-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A 94-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. An 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. An 81-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. A 68-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. An 85-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. A 77-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A 93-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A 74-year-old female from St Catherine. An 88-year-old female from St Catherine. A 65-year-old male from St Ann. A 90-year-old male from St Ann. A 73-year-old male from Portland A 72-year-old male from St Mary A 73-year-old male from St Mary A 76-year-old male from St Mary A 64-year-old female from St James A 93-year-old female from Clarendon

The above deaths occurred between January 11 and 21, 2022.

Three other deaths that were under investigation from September 2021 were also confirmed.

They are:

20. A 66-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

21. A 71-year-old male from St Catherine.

22. A 76-year-old female from St Catherine.

The country also recorded two new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,274.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 53.6%.

There are 12, 563 confirmed active cases on the island.