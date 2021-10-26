83 more days behind bars for Jah Cure

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Reggae star Jah Cure will be detained for another 83 days in a Dutch cell before he will be summoned to appear at an Amsterdam court in an open session to answer to charges related to an alleged stabbing incident in the Netherlands.

On Monday, the Council Chamber of the Amsterdam Court extended the pre-trial detention for the Unconditional Love singer until the middle of January 2022.

"The total period of pre-trial arrest cannot exceed 110 days: six days in police custody, 14 days in detention and 90 days on remand. Court proceedings must begin within this period. At the beginning of January 2022 the suspect will be summoned to appear at the Amsterdam court in an open session," Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday.

Once he is summoned to an open session, members of the public will be able to attend, and journalists are also able to follow, and report on the proceedings.

"The 43-year-old man is suspected of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault. He has a public defender. We don't give his name until the first public hearing," Wattimena said.

The Behind These Prison Walls singer has been behind bars in the Netherlands following an alleged stabbing incident involving a popular promoter for the last three weeks.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was arrested following the incident in Dam Square in the city centre of Amsterdam on October 1.



Police reports suggest that after the incident, the alleged victim reported the matter to the police and, after a quick investigation, the police arrested Jah Cure in Utrecht on October 2.



Jah Cure marked his 43rd birthday behind bars on October 11.