83 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and six deaths, bringing the total cases to date to 44,337, and the death toll to 744.

The deaths include a 41-year-old woman from Manchester, a 96-year-old man, also from Manchester, a 93-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew; and three men from St Elizabeth – an 87-year-old, a 61-year-old and a 53-year-old.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, Westmoreland and St James (eight each); Hanover (three), Kingston & St Andrew (17), Manchester (one), Portland (four), St Ann (10), St Catherine (13), St Elizabeth and Trelawny (two each); and St Thomas (seven).

There were 1,037 total tests conducted.

Meanwhile, there were 108 recoveries noted, for a total of 20,070.