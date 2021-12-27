84 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a 56-year-old woman from St Catherine is Jamaica's latest COVID-19 fatality.

This brings the country COVID-19 death toll to 2,464.

The country also reported 84 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92,789.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there were 44 females and 40 males with ages ranging from two months to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (20), Hanover (20), St Ann (17), St James (eight), Westmoreland (seven), St Catherine (five), St Thomas (three), Trelawny (two), Portland and St Mary (one each).

The country also recorded 150 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,182.