868 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 8 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 868 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 70,657, and virus death toll to 1,593.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 546 females and 322 males with ages ranging from 22 days to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (255), Kingston and St Andrew (153), St Ann (89), St James (66), Trelawny (60), St Elizabeth (57), St Thomas (46), Clarendon (44), Westmoreland (38), Manchester (23), Hanover (17), Portland (16) and St Mary (four).

The latest deceased comprise:

A 56-year-old female from Kingston St Andrew

A 57-year-old female from Kingston St Andrew

An 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 39-year-old male from St Catherine

A 50-year-old male from Kingston St Andrew

A 58-year-old female from St Elizabeth

An 86-year-old male from St James

An 84-year-old male from Clarendon

Jamaica has 19,927 active cases after 111 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,691.

Currently, 724 people are hospitalised, 117 of which are severely ill, while 50 are critically ill and 200 are moderately ill.