86 inmates get COVID jab

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have been administered to inmates for the first time since the vaccine rollout programme began in March.

According to the Ministry of National Security, the Department of Correctional Services in conjunction with the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department and the medical team from the Jamaica Defence Force last Friday (April 30) facilitated a mini vaccination exercise at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

A total of 97 people — 11 officers and 86 inmates — received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ministry said the 86 inmates included 81 from Tower Street and five from the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre.