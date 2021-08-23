879 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths in Jamaica

879 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths in JamaicaMonday, August 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 879 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 62,712, and virus death toll to 1,402.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 509 females and 370 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (145), Manchester (121), St James and Westmoreland (109 each), St Catherine (105), St Elizabeth (60), Clarendon (56), Hanover (52), Trelawny (48), St Thomas (42), St Ann (17), St Mary (13), and Portland (two).
The latest deceased comprise:
- A 57-year-old Female from St Ann
- A 68-year-old Male from St Ann
- A 67-year-old Female from St Ann
- A 68-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 75-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- An 83-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 72-year-old Male from St Elizabeth
- A 39-year-old Female from St Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old Male from St Mary
- A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St Andrew
- An 82-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew
- An 86-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St Andrew
Jamaica has 13,140 active cases after 66 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,787.
Currently, 607 people are hospitalised; 83 of which are severely ill, while 60 are critically ill, and 125 are moderately ill.
