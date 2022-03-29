88-y-o Kingston woman on assault charge after altercation with son's girlfriend

88-y-o Kingston woman on assault charge after altercation with son's girlfriendTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
BY CANDICE HAUGHTON
|
An 88-year-old Kingston woman says a restraining order she took out against her son's girlfriend is behind an assault charge brought against her.
The elderly woman, Viola Steadford pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when she appeared before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.
Steadford is accused of pushing the complainant, Daniel Bell, causing the latter to be burnt by a bowl of hot soup she had been holding.
“I am not guilty. This is coming from a feelings because I took a restraining order to get her to stop come to the house because she and my son fight every minute and police coming and I just can't take it,” Steadford said.
In response, Montague-Cole said, "I understand what you are saying. I will note your plea of not guilty. I am going to set a further date for the matter, which means you have to come back to court."
Looking at the sturdy elderly woman, Montague-Cole inquired about her age and upon learning that the defendant is 88-years-old, the judge said, "you are doing very well for yourself."
Both parties are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 2.
