88 per cent of COVID vaccine target met for March

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says as of Wednesday, 41,901 people have been inoculated through the government's vaccination programme.

Tufton, who gave the update today during a press conference, said this represents 88 per cent of the ministry's target for the first month of vaccination.

Residents started receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 10.

Tufton noted that in week three, 53 per cent of the19,580 target (some 10,307 people) was reached.

He added that so far for week four, 2,254, people have been vaccinated. The target is 9,447.

The health ministry is ramping up efforts to meet its targets, with a second vaccination blitz scheduled for this Saturday, at the National Arena, in St Andrew.

The blitz is a mass vaccination plan seeking to administer the COVID jab to 1,000 people in a day at a single location.

Plans are also in place for another 25 vaccination blitzes over the next three months.

The locations for the vaccination blitz scheduled for the weekend of April 9 will include: the National Arena in Kingston and St Andrew; Celebration Church, Portmore; the Social Development Commission (SDC) Office, St Thomas; Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James; Lucea Anglican Church, Hanover; Denbigh Show Ground, Clarendon; St Mark's Anglican Parish Church, Manchester; St Matthews Anglican Parish Church, St Elizabeth; Bahia Principe Resort, St Ann; Trelawny Multi-Purpose Centre, Trelawny; Gayle Civic Centre, St Mary; and Folly Oval, Portland.