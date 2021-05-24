8 deaths, 95 new COVID cases

8 deaths, 95 new COVID casesMonday, May 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 95 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new virus related deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases to 48,054 and the death toll to 925.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include three men (ages 44, 61 and 64) and two women (ages 61 and 83) from Kingston and St Andrew. Also among the latest deaths are two women from St Catherine (48 and 67) and a 71-year-old woman from St Ann.
Four of the newly reported deaths were previously under investigation.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 47 females and 48 males with ages ranging from 37 days to 96 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Catherine (17), St James (12), St Ann (eight), St Mary (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Trelawny (five), St Thomas (four), Portland (three), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (two), and Hanover (one).
The ministry also reported 119 recoveries, for a total 24,105. There are 22,655 active cases of the virus on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
