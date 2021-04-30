8 more die from COVID as infections increase by 164

8 more die from COVID as infections increase by 164Friday, April 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eight more people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19), as the country recorded 164 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The latest figures push the death toll to 778 from 45,578 cases since the outbreak.
Five of the deaths were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew — three females aged 56, 96 and 84, and two males aged 83 and 61. The other three deaths were a 42-year-old male, a 92-year-old male and a 86-year-old female, all in Westmoreland.
The new cases were recorded in all parishes as follows: St Catherine (41), Kingston and St Andrew (34), St James (18), St Mary (15), Manchester (12), St Elizabeth (10), St Ann (seven), Clarendon (six), Westmoreland (six), Portland (five), Hanover (four), St Thomas (three), and Trelawny (three).
Meanwhile, a total of 114 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases is 23,409.
There are 204 people in hospital with 19 critically ill and 11 moderately ill.
