8 pounds cocaine seized in two parish-operation, 5 men in custody

8 pounds cocaine seized in two parish-operation, 5 men in custodyThursday, September 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Narcotics police have seized approximately eight kilograms of cocaine in two separate incidents across the island over the past 24 hours.
The first incident occurred in St James, at about 12:00 pm, when officers intercepted a motor car. The police said the vehicle was searched and five kilograms of a white substance resembling cocaine was found. Two men were taken into custody.
Five hours later, two motor vehicles were intercepted along the Rio Nuevo main road in St Mary when three kilograms of white substance resembling cocaine was found and seized, the police said. Three men were taken into custody.
