8 women die from COVID, 604 new infections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The deaths of eight women from COVID-19 has brought total fatalities from the virus in Jamaica to 519, while the country recorded 604 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 33,970.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, seven of the women were from Kingston and St Andrew; ages 55, 74, 81, 89,71,77 and 68. The other death was an 80-year-old woman in Hanover.

Of the 604 new cases there were 338 females and 266 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (130), St Catherine (102), Portland (82), St Mary (51), Clarendon (41), Manchester (38), Westmoreland (36), Trelawny, St James (30 each), St Ann (26), St Elizabeth (25), Hanover (nine) and St Thomas (four).

The country also recorded 195 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,810.