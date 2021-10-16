9-y-o Phylisa Prussia found alive

9-y-o Phylisa Prussia found aliveSaturday, October 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia who was abducted from her home in St Thomas by a man on bail, has been found alive.
Prussia was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, October 14.
But it was later suspected that she was abducted by Davian Bryan, a man who police say is before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in neighbouring parish Portland.
On Friday, residents of Bottom Yard district in Bath continued a search that began about 7:00 pm Thursday for the child.
More information later.
