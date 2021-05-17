9-y-o Robert Garrick returns home

Monday, May 17, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Robert Garrick, who was reported missing on Sunday, has returned home. The police said the nine-year-old boy, who is of a Kingston address, is said to be in good health.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT