9-y-o girl found wandering in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Portmore police are seeking the public's assistance to reunite nine-year-old Tatiana Thomas with her family.

The police said that Tatiana was found wandering in the Braeton Parkway, Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday August 31 about 8:10 pm.

She was unable to give an address for where she lives.

Anyone who may be able to reunite Tatiana Thomas with her family is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.