90 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported five more deaths from COVID-19, while 51 females and 39 males tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. There were also 140 recoveries for the period.

The death toll from the virus in Jamaica is now 784 and confirmed cases have increased to 45,867.

According to the ministry, 18 of the 90 new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 12 were recorded in St Mary and 10 in St Catherine.

Hanover and St James had nine each; Manchester had six; St Thomas, St Ann and Portland each had five; three were recorded in Trelawny, St Thomas and Clarendon each; and the remaining two were in St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the five people who died are all women. Two, aged 93 and 83, died in St Catherine; one, aged 95 years old, died in Trelawny, another 95 year old, whose death was previously under investigation, died in Westmoreland; and the fifth, whose death was also under investigation, died in St Thomas.

There are 213 patients hospitalised with COVID-19, 14 are moderately ill and 22 in critical condition.