94-year-old St Catherine woman perishes in house fire

94-year-old St Catherine woman perishes in house fireThursday, January 13, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 94-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a fire at her home on Morning Side Drive in Marlie Mount, St Catherine.
She has been identified as Daphne Anglin, a retired school principal and justice of the peace.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the firefighters attached to St Catherine Fire Department were alerted to a blaze sometime after 4:00 am in Marlie Mount near Old Harbour.
On their arrival, the five-bedroom house structure was seen engulfed in flames.
Following cooling down operations, Anglin's charred remains were found in her room at the house.
Anglin was reportedly bed-ridden and resided with relatives who had earlier failed in their attempts to rescue the elderly woman from her room that was engulfed in flames and later spread to the rest of the house.
Investigations are ongoing by firefighters to determine the cause of the fire.
