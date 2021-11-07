94 new COVID-19 cases, one more death reported

94 new COVID-19 cases, one more death reportedSunday, November 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Saturday, November 5, bringing the local infection total to 89,681 and the virus death toll to 2,275.
The new cases comprise 40 males and 54 males with ages ranging from 49 days to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Hanover (two), Clarendon (five), Kingston and St Andrew (16), Manchester (three), Portland (four), St Catherine (25), St Ann (two), St James (13), St Mary (four), St Thomas (eight), Trelawny (two), St Elizabeth (seven) and Westmoreland (three).
The deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old female from St Catherine. Her death occurred on November 5, 2021.
In the meantime, 138 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 59,039.
Currently, 232 people are hospitalised, 11 of which are critically ill while 21 are severely ill and 41 are moderately ill.
According to the health ministry, there are 27,747 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
