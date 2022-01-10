953 new COVID cases, two deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 953 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, January 9, bringing the infection total to 103,458 and total deaths to 2,501.

The new cases comprise 556 females and 397 males with ages ranging from seven days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (275), St Catherine (133), St James (104), Trelawny (75), Clarendon (62), St Ann (60), Westmoreland (59), St Thomas (56), Hanover (36), St Mary (30), Portland (29), St Elizabeth (20) and Manchester (14).

The deceased are a 56-year-old female from St Catherine and a 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

In the meantime, 98 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 66,581.

Currently, 294 people are hospitalised, 36 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 77 are moderately ill.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 52.1 per cent.

There are currently 9,126 confirmed active cases on the island.