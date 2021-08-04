96 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 56,693, and death toll to 1,207.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 49 females and 47 males with ages ranging from three to 87 years.

The cases were recorded Kingston and St Andrew (37), St James (14), St Catherine (13), Manchester (nine), Clarendon (six), Westmoreland (five), St Ann and St Elizabeth (three each), St Mary and Trelawny (two each), Portland and Hanover (one each).

The latest deceased comprise two 66-year-old males from Kingston and St Andrew; a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and an 80-year-old male from Westmoreland.

Jamaica has 4,968 active cases after 23 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,101.

Currently, 215 people are hospitalised; 34 of which are critically ill, while 52 are moderately ill.