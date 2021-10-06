98 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, seven more deaths

98 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, seven more deathsWednesday, October 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 85,261 and the virus death toll to 1,943.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 52 females and 46 males with ages ranging from 11 months to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), St Catherine (18), St James (10), Trelawny (eight), St Ann and Westmoreland (six each), Hanover and St Mary (five each), Clarendon (four), St Thomas (three), Manchester (two) and St Elizabeth (one).
The deceased are:
- A 67-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 59-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 70-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 72-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- An 85-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 92-year-old female from St Ann
In the meantime, 122 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 53,660.
Currently, 507 people are hospitalised, 67 of which are severely ill, while 34 are critically ill and 107 are moderately ill.
There are 29,070 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
