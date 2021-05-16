9 COVID deaths in Manchester among 17 latest, plus 86 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventeen Jamaicans fell victim to COVID-19 as the island reported 86 new cases of the virus in the latest report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This brings the island's death toll to 860, and the total number of confirmed cases to 47,319.

According to the ministry, the latest deaths include seven men (ages 40, 41, 80, 83, 83, 89, and 89) and two women (ages 64 and 81) from Manchester. Two people from St James — a 71-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman — along with two women from Trelawny — an 80 and 60-year-old— were also among the latest deaths. A 72-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 65-year-old man from Portland, a 73-year-old man from St Thomas, and a 75-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, also died from the virus.

Three of the newly reported deaths were previously under investigation. Another death was today reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 52 females and 34 males with ages ranging from one year to 90 years. The cases were recorded in St Ann (21), St Catherine (17), Clarendon (11), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), Hanover (six), Manchester (five), St Mary (four), St Elizabeth, St James and Westmoreland (three each) and St Thomas and Portland (two each).

The ministry also reported 111 recoveries, for a total 23,124. There are 22,986 active cases of the virus on the island.

