9 Jamaicans to compete in today's USATF Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Nine Jamaicans, including World Indoor Championships medallist Kimberly Williams; World Under-20 double sprint gold medallist Briana Williams; NCAA indoors 60m record holder Kemba Nelson and former World Under-18 gold medallist Christopher Williams will compete in today's USATF Grand Prix at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Three Jamaicans will line up in the women's 100m where Briana Williams who will be running the event for the first time this season, will clash over the distance with Nelson who clocked a personal best 11.18 seconds last week and Christania Williams.

At the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, World Championships representatives Shian Salmon will contest the women's 400m hurdles and Chanice Porter will line up in the women's long jump.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Andrew Riley just missed the final of the 110m hurdles after he finished ninth in yesterday's preliminaries in 13.98 seconds (-1.6m/s) after placing fourth in his heat.

At the Oregon meet, the Jamaicans with the exception of Nelson who is a student at the University of Oregon, will get their first feel of the newly refurbished Hayward Field that will be the venue for next year's World Championships.

Nelson is the second fastest Jamaican woman over the 100m so far this season, but will face a tough field that will also include Americans Allyson Felix, Jenna Prandini, Gabby Thomas and Hanna Cunliffe.

Williams had run a wind-aided 22.93 seconds for the 200m at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex, Hollywood, Florida, her best opening over the 200m ever and is expected to run fast today as well.

Tyquendo Tracey is the lone Jamaican in the men's 100m and will go up against Americans Noah Lyles, the 200m World Champion and Mike Rodgers.

Taylor and former Munro College and University of Texas runner Senoy-Jay Givans are down to run the men's 200m where they will meet France's Jimmy Vicaut, American Ameer Webb and Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards who are expected to be among the top threats to win.

Kimberly Williams will be contesting her second triple jump of the season after jumping 14.00m at a meet at her south Florida base earlier in the season.

She will go up against a field that includes Thea Lafond of Dominica, who is currently ranked number three in the world, as well as American Imani Oliver.

Clive Pullen is the only Jamaican man in the men's triple jump where he will go up against World and Olympic American Christian Taylor of the USA.

Former World Under-20 silver medallist Rushelle Burton will contest the 100m hurdles event where Puerto Rico's world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and American Sydney McLaughlin.

Paul A Reid