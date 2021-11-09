AAJ, NMIA boards dissolved amidst $450m investment scandal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Minister Robert Montague has announced that he has moved to dissolve the boards of the scandal-hit Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) and its subsidiary, the Norman Manley International Airports Limited (NMIA).

The move is in relation to the controversial US$3 million (J$450 million) investment in start-up entity, First Rock Capital Holdings, without the requisite permission from the Ministry of Finance.

Montague broke his months-long silence on the matter in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“The majority of the board members of the AAJ and the NMIA, I was informed shortly before the sitting of this Parliament, have offered their resignation. And I have every intention of accepting those resignations,” Montague told the House.

The minister said that two board members who are overseas have not yet indicated their intentions.

“But regardless of that, the board(s) will be dissolved,” he stated.

Montague said he had refused to speak before now despite mounting pressure as internal investigations were underway.

“The point must be made that the current (AAJ) board was different from the one that made the investment,” he said.

However, some members, including the now outgoing chairman, served on the previous board that would automatically have been dissolved at the time of the general election in September, 2020.

Montague said directors who were not members during the purchase of the shares on both boards have decided to vacate their positions.

“I am heartened by their decision to protect the integrity of the institution and their commitment to good governance has not gone unnoticed,” he said. He cited that the resignations will give the ministry and any other investigative body room to conduct their investigations and make recommendations.

The minister also cited that the investment currently represents a loss for the AAJ as the price of the shares have fallen from $12 at the time of purchase to $7. But, he insisted that there will be no fire sale.

The AAJ reportedly had the option of investing in well established companies and disregarded advice/recommendation not to invest in First Rock which started operations in March 2019.

AAJ made its first investment in February 2019 and followed up with a second investment in January 2020.

Montague told the House that the outgoing AAJ chairperson, Fay Hutchinson, did not declare that she had bought personal shares in First Rock in 2019 or that she had joined the First Rock board after the second investment in January 2020.