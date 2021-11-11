AAJ to supply water to Port Royal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has given directives for the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) to supply water to sections of Port Royal following the disruption of power supply to the area, which has affected the pumping of water to residents.

The AAJ, through the National Water Commission (NWC), will facilitate the provision of water for two days, at no cost to residents, some of whom have had little to no water since the disruption. This forms part of the AAJ’s corporate social responsibility, the release said.

Additionally, the AAJ facilitates the development of the Palisadoes-Port Royal Protected Area (PPRA) in which the Norman Manley International Airport is situated. Port Royal is also a major tourist attraction.

The AAJ undertakes the long-term planning and development of Jamaica’s airport system and continues to be at the forefront of Jamaica’s air transportation policy development.