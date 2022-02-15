AA passenger hit in head with coffee pot after attempting to open plane door

AA passenger hit in head with coffee pot after attempting to open plane doorTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
A 50-year-old man was hit in the head with a coffee pot by a flight attendant after he allegedly attempted to pull open a plane's exit door.
The American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Sunday afternoon because of “an unruly passenger,” the airline said in a statement.
According to reports, the passenger, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 240 pounds, had a violent tirade, then attempted to pull open the plane's exit door.
“A flight attendant grabbed a coffee pot and hit (the man) twice in the head with it,” the release said. “Several passengers came forward to assist the flight attendants.”
One of those passengers was a police officer, who pulled the man away from the door. One passenger punched the man in the jaw and another one grabbed him by the neck and pulled him to the floor, the release said.
He has been charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and thereby interfering in the performance of the flight attendant's duties, according to a US Justice Department news release.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy