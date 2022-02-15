AA passenger hit in head with coffee pot after attempting to open plane door

A 50-year-old man was hit in the head with a coffee pot by a flight attendant after he allegedly attempted to pull open a plane's exit door.

The American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Sunday afternoon because of “an unruly passenger,” the airline said in a statement.⁠

⁠

According to reports, the passenger, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 240 pounds, had a violent tirade, then attempted to pull open the plane's exit door.

⁠

“A flight attendant grabbed a coffee pot and hit (the man) twice in the head with it,” the release said. “Several passengers came forward to assist the flight attendants.”

One of those passengers was a police officer, who pulled the man away from the door. One passenger punched the man in the jaw and another one grabbed him by the neck and pulled him to the floor, the release said.⁠

⁠

He has been charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and thereby interfering in the performance of the flight attendant's duties, according to a US Justice Department news release.