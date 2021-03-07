AC usage reduced on buses due to COVID-19, reminds JUTC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reminding the public that as part of its COVID-19 protocols, it has reduced the use of air conditioning as re-circulated air could potentially spread the virus.

The company made the announcement as it noted reports circulating on social media about some commuters feeling extremely hot inside buses because of elevated temperatures that sections of the country are experiencing.

“Windows are open for ventilation. We are taking further steps to convert side panels to sliding glass windows in some buses that will increase ventilation for passengers. The lower panels of the buses were not designed to be opened because they are equipped with AC units,” the company said.

The JUTC also implored commuters to hydrate especially as local temperatures increase.

“Unquestionably, our operations have been placed under strain since the onset of the pandemic at a level never before seen in history of the company, we continue to do all we can to protect the well-being and safety of commuters.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to remind commuters that the COVID-19 protocols are aimed at safeguarding the health of every Jamaica,” the JUTC added.