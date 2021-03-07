AC usage reduced on buses due to COVID-19, reminds JUTC

AC usage reduced on buses due to COVID-19, reminds JUTCSunday, March 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reminding the public that as part of its COVID-19 protocols, it has reduced the use of air conditioning as re-circulated air could potentially spread the virus.
The company made the announcement as it noted reports circulating on social media about some commuters feeling extremely hot inside buses because of elevated temperatures that sections of the country are experiencing.
“Windows are open for ventilation. We are taking further steps to convert side panels to sliding glass windows in some buses that will increase ventilation for passengers. The lower panels of the buses were not designed to be opened because they are equipped with AC units,” the company said.
The JUTC also implored commuters to hydrate especially as local temperatures increase.
“Unquestionably, our operations have been placed under strain since the onset of the pandemic at a level never before seen in history of the company, we continue to do all we can to protect the well-being and safety of commuters.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to remind commuters that the COVID-19 protocols are aimed at safeguarding the health of every Jamaica,” the JUTC added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy