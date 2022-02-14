AHF promotes safer sex on International Condom Day

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) distributed approximately 500 bags of groceries to persons who attended its International Condom Day Health Fair held at the Neville Antonio Park in Port Antonio, Portland on Saturday under the theme “Safer is Sexy”.

Also distributing free condoms as part of efforts to promote safer sex, Caribbean Regional Director of the AHF, Dr Kevin Harvey said his organisation wanted to assist persons to get back on track given the difficulties associated with COVID-19 and the various restrictions.

“We recognise the issues brought on by COVID-19 and so we looked at the kind of holistic support that people might need. A lot of persons lost income and are struggling now. We thought that we could begin to help with some of the basics, including food and tools to promote a healthier lifestyle. We first did it in Kingston and it was well received so we thought we would expand it to other areas,” Dr Harvey explained, adding that the AHF plans to take the initiative to St Mary in the coming months.

The organisation's main focus is to provide treatment, care and support for people living with HIV and AIDS. As part of this commitment, free HIV and Syphilis testing were offered throughout the day.

“Syphilis is on the rise in Jamaica so we are increasing efforts to encourage persons to get tested and know their status. Syphilis can be treated and cured,” Dr Harvey explained.

He also went on to say they are also encouraging condom use and will continue to further push this message especially amidst the upcoming observance of Safer Sex Week, which is the week of February 14, 2022.

Several organisations participated in the events including the Ministry of Health, which facilitated COVID-19 vaccination as well as blood pressure and blood sugar tests. The Registrar General's Department, through funding from the AHF, provided the first one hundred persons to apply, with free copies of birth, death and marriage certificates.

Other organisations which promoted their services for the day included the National Council on Drug Abuse, the North East Regional Health Authority, Tax Administration Jamaica, the Social Development Commission, the National Family Planning Board, Heart Trust/NSTA and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.