AHF provides US$15,000 grant to NCDA's programme to assist street people

KINGSTON, Jamaica — High risk populations including street people who are or could be HIV positive, substance abusers and have mental health challenges will receive help through an AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) US$15,000 grant to the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA).

The NCDA is among several organisations to benefit from the AHF's Emergency Grant put in place to ensure continuity of operations and mitigate the challenges posed to safe operations by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic by supporting the purchase of PPEs, sanitisers and providing testing for their target populations.

Caribbean Regional Director of the AHF, Dr Kevin Harvey, said the organisation “wanted to ensure that the vital work the NCDA carries out to support street persons and drug abusers was not curtailed by lack of resources to procure the additional safety supplies for staff and the homeless”.

Michael Tucker, the executive director of the NCDA, added that the money will be used to assist with testing and counselling, help with medical treatment, and transportation for emergency medical assistance.

“We also wanted to ensure that our officers are properly protected against COVID-19 and any other infectious diseases and also not in a position to spread infections themselves so a part of the funds will go towards buying personal protective equipment for them,” Tucker explained.

He said the work with this group is important because of the possibility of significant impact on them and the general population.

“Some of these persons are in need of basic resources such as food and if they get desperate enough they may turn to crime. We are trying to prevent that,” he explained.

Tucker said the NCDA appreciates the support from the AHF especially since the grant funding comes at a time when funds for HIV/AIDS programmes are drying up.

“Funding from the Global Fund comes to an end in December this year and the Government is already supporting much of the activities in this area. We are looking into how to incorporate these into our routine programmes while we continue to seek support from organisations like the AHF so that we can continue the work.”

The AHF said that since last year it has distributed over US$250,000 to community organisations as part of efforts to assist persons affected by COVID-19 as well as other relief efforts to vulnerable populations including those living with HIV and AIDS.