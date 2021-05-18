AJ's e-mail to Kamina released

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Observer has received copies of two e-mail sent by former Government Senator AJ Nicholson to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith in 2018 and a third sent in 2019.

A third email reportedly sent by Nicholson to Johnson Smith on September 23, 2018 is not among those seen by the Observer.

Here are versions of the e-mail edited only for libel and style.

EMAIL #1

Date: Mon, 6 Aug 2018, 12:51 am

Title: CORRUPTION-BRUISED - KARMA

GREETINGS!

“Why is it that I, for one, am not in the least surprised at the reference by Martin Henry, in last week's Sunday Gleaner, to “corruption-bruised Andrew”? Or, by the indelible stain of corruption that has become the volcanic characteristic that envelopes Jamaica's present Government?

“What has led me to this settled position?

“I assure you that it has nothing whatsoever to do with a gleeful opposition senator - how could YOU ever forget - mercilessly calling me out for a sotto voce, mumbling suggestion of 'flexi rape', from my seat, in the Senate. For that, my sincere, much heralded public apology was, of course, to be fully forthcoming, with an acknowledged resonating presentation, on my feet, from the floor of the Senate Chamber.

“It is not even because Horace Chang caused a most scurrilous, LYING article to be written about me in a Sunday Gleaner - you would have every reason to remember that utterly unkind 'caveman' reference, wouldn't you? - causing so much hurtful embarrassment to my family, and for which neither he nor anyone else in your Party has ever apologised.

“There are two reasons, among others, for any lack of surprise on my part.

“First, Holness, in one of his usual senseless displays of a complete lack of good judgement, chose to elevate three proven public LIARS - exposed by Gordon House camera recordings which by the way do not lie - who have never apologised, to high positions in Jamaica's system of Government in the Cabinet and the Legislature.

“Second, … in an absolutely classless and unthinking precedent-setting example … [the] party [gave] a red carpet welcome at the Norman Manley International Airport for a deportee who had been convicted for raping a young girl in her very early teens, and immediately afterwards, attended a press conference held for the deportee.

“”All this, without a scintilla of apology. And, hypocritically, at the time not a word from YOU, mindful of the all too recent loud calling out of flexi rape!

“As I say, there are other reasons, but for me, these two will forever live in the album of my memory, for they strike at the very heart of the integrity of the kind of stewardship and the rigour and standard that our practice of governance should attain to, and indeed enjoy.

“I'm well aware of your party's mantra these days of 'bad mind', but the portents are that it is going to get much worse for... this present corruption-stained Administration.

“You have all sown far too many bad seeds!

“Mark my word, just 'kotch', watch and behold ...KARMA!

EMAIL #2

Date: 23 Aug 2018, 4:36 pm

(Title: Did the culture minister get it right? | Commentary | Jamaica Gleaner

This was a link to a published article that Nicholson had authored)

EMAIL#3

Date: Sat, 22 Jun 2019, 12:28 pm

Title: Opposition senators accuse Johnson Smith of lying

“And we are satisfied that this could never have been about the difference between the LUNCH room and the LADIES' room. Surely you remember!!!

“And, too, this could never have been about the welfare of a convicted child rapist in Qatar, later met at the NW Manley Int'l Airport by the Opposition... after his deportation to Jamaica.

“Surely you recall!!!

“And, please don't regard this as another "threat" so that your colleague should need to report me once again to the Commissioner of Police. Remember?

“No need, great minister, will bother you no further!!!