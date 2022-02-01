AK-47 weapon of choice for Jamaican gunmen - police commissioner

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The AK-47 assault rifle is the weapon of choice of Jamaican gunmen used to create “mayhem and pain and death in our society", according to Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

Holding an AK-47 in his hand on full display at a digital press conference on Tuesday, the top cop noted that the rifle which usually attracts a price tag of anywhere between J$500,000 to J$1 million is a “weapon of war.”

“This is what an AK-47 looks like. This is one of the weapons of choice of the gunmen that create the mayhem and pain and death in our society. It has a 600 rounds per minute rate of fire," Anderson said as he painted a daunting picture of the crime monster that has haunted Jamaica for decades and has claimed the lives of more than 120 persons in the island since the start of 2022.

“This is a weapon of war and this is what is in our communities and this is what our people are facing. This and other illegal firearm is what creates a situation in Jamaica where for over 25 years, we cross the threshold for 1,000 murders and it has persisted," he said.

Anderson, who used the opportunity to laud members of the JCF for recent firearm seizures at Stadium East as well as the overall recovery of a total of 88 guns - including 12 rifles - so far this year, said guns continue to be the main source of intimidation by criminals.

“These weapons are the main source of death mayhem and pain; the main source of intimidation by gunmen. Illegal firearms are very often used to create fear. Even when they aren't killing people it's the main source of intimidation in the country,” he shared.

“This weapon (AK-47) and M-16s and pistols is what we've been recovering. If you have been following the news, you know that we've recovered six rifles, two shotguns and two pistols in a very small geographic space. This is what we're taking off the roads but make no mistake about it, more are still out there.”

The police commissioner went on to share that gunmen islandwide are part of a sophisticated criminal network and said ridding the streets of criminals will also take the effort of regular citizens.

“At some point you reach a point in the life of a country and organization where you make choices. The question is what choice are you going to make? Are you going to support what we're doing, are you going to build confidence in what we're doing? Are you going to harbour within a community, people who are known gunmen? Are you going to continue to allow guns to remain hidden within the community,” he questioned.

“Any well thinking person is going to make the same choice and the choice is give up the gun, give up the gunman. Don't accept that they need to be a part of your life and in your midst,” the police commissioner said.

-Shereita Grizzle