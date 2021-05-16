ALGAJ saddened by death of councillor Yvonne McCormack

CLARENDON, Jamaica — President of the Association of Local Government Authorities (ALGAJ) Winston Maragh has expressed sadness at the death of councillor for the Greater Portmore East Division Yvonne McCormack.

McCormack had been fighting breast cancer since 2011 and multiple myeloma since 2014. She died on Friday, May 14.

“Although she was fighting multiple illnesses, she did not allow these severe health challenges to keep her down. She was a fighter and it was her fighting spirit that caused her to hold out so long and to continue to champion the cause of the people she represented,” said Maragh who is also mayor of May Pen.

He added that McCormack's passing will leave a void that will not be easily filled.

He noted that in her role as public relations officer for the ALGAJ from 2012-2016, McCormack “served… with distinction and pride”.

“She…was a diligent officer of ALGAJ who managed her illness and played her role as councillor and PRO with sterling performance. I want to, on behalf of the ALGAJ and the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, extend condolences to the Portmore Municipal Council and the constituents of the Greater Portmore East Division as well as to her family and close friends. We will continue to keep her family in our prayers,” said the mayor.