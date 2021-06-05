APEC ministers agree to expedite COVID-19 vaccine trade

APEC ministers agree to expedite COVID-19 vaccine tradeSaturday, June 05, 2021
|
HONG KONG, China (AFP) – Ministers of the APEC trade group on Saturday agreed to improve efforts to expedite the trade of COVID-19 vaccines and medical material across the region.
The June 4-5 meeting of the trade officials, chaired by New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, was held online due to the pandemic.
In a joint statement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers said they agreed on "the essential role of trade in tackling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and in enabling a strong economic recovery."
The statement said they agreed to make sure that "the trading environment supports the safe and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines" and related goods.
"In particular, we highlight the integral role freight and logistics suppliers can play in the production, distribution, and sale of vaccines and medical supplies," the statement read.
APEC brings together 21 Pacific Rim countries and accounts for about 60 per cent of global GDP.
The trade ministers agreed to meet again for an update in November.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy