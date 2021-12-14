ASHE curates the 'perfect Christmas catalogue' with Follow the Star EP

If you're looking for the perfect repertoire of Christmas tunes to get you in the mood for the festive season, then the ASHE Performing Arts Group say they have just the thing. Currently available on all digital streaming platforms, the group of creatives have crafted a one-of-a-kind Christmas catalogue dubbed Follow the Star.

The six-track EP is the group's second compilation and their first Christmas project.

Still, when it comes to specially curated items for the Yuletide season, the ASHE group is no novice. Last Christmas, the company rolled out their hugely receptive '12 Days of Christmas with the Ashe Ensemble' production which saw them partnering with Fontana Pharmacy to help spread the Christmas cheer.

Hoping to carry on their long-standing tradition of using music to bolster the season's festivities, ASHE says their Follow the Star EP is just what Christmas fans will need to get them in tune with their inner Santa.

“ASHE is very well-sought after throughout the year for performances across all business sectors, but especially during the Christmas season. We are known to have a vast repertoire of popular Christmas music that is very entertaining and so people seek us out to perform at Christmas functions and/or expect us to put out engaging and entertaining content each season. We can't disappoint,” said the group's communications coordinator, Faybian Grizzle.

“Last year we did a social media campaign called “Ashe's 12 Days of Christmas” where we shot and released 12 music videos of popular Christmas songs in our repertoire. That received a rousing response of amazement and appreciation and so we decided that we would put out six of those songs in a Christmas Collection/EP this year,” he continued adding that so far, the response to the project has been overwhelming.

The album is currently available for streaming and download across all major music streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Deezer, iTunes Store and Boomplay.

The tracklisting includes Christmas favourites such as Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord, It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Little Altar Boy, All Through The House, For Unto Us a Child Is Born and I Remember Christmas.

“Our style of entertainment is so engaging and fun, and so people keep wanting to see and hear more from us. For our Christmas projects, the response is always amazing. People have reached out to us, telling us how much they love the EP. We are just riding with the tide now, pushing it in our spaces and through the different media channels, so that more and more people, even internationally, can be put onto this project.”

With a new Christmas EP out and a little leeway being extended to the public this Christmas in terms of intimate office gatherings, the group says they have been receiving a few bookings this season.

According to Grizzle, Christmas 2021 is faring far better than Christmas 2020.

“You can already feel the excitement in the air. People saying 'Andrew (Holness) free up Christmas, so there will be more opportunities for people to celebrate the way we are used to before COVID-19, but of course still taking into consideration the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions put in place by the government. We want people to celebrate Christmas, but do it responsibly and safely,” he said.

He added: "Currently, our Academy and Junior Department, which is the training school for younger kids, in collaboration with the Performing Ensemble, will be performing some of the songs from the EP at SOS Children's Village in Stony Hill as a treat to the children there for Christmas, as well as giving them gifts," Grizzle ended.