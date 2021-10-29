A call for increased awareness on breast cancer in men

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A leading breast surgical oncologist says more must be done to educate Jamaican men about breast cancer in males.

According to Dr Jason Copeland, breast cancer education and awareness is mainly focused on women. As a result, he said, a lack of public awareness about the impact of breast cancer on males helps to fuel a stigma associated with the diagnosis of the disease among men.

''There is genuine concern about the high breast cancer death rates in Jamaican women and our yearly figures continue to increase. However, when it comes to our male population we have very limited information regarding incidence and death rates,'' Copeland told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The surgeon who runs the Breast Health and Oncology Care Centre at Andrews Memorial Hospital said that ''some of the men that we see with breast cancer often express disbelief when they are told that they have cancer as they are usually under the impression that it's a 'female-only' issue.'

''Male patients are often disbelieving of their breast cancer diagnosis due to the lower incidence rates and lack of knowledge about the condition. Very often, none of these patients had ever met another male with breast cancer,'' he added.

This information gap also leads to a delay which can then lead to the disease being diagnosed much later in men than in women, Copeland said.

''Based on research from the Kingston Public Hospital, the average age of onset is 67 years in men, but 54 years in women. There is quite a bit of delay or neglect of the symptoms in men, in addition to having the issues of stigma, diminished independence and social support in the elderly,'' he explained.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE that breast cancer symptoms in men are similar to those in women.

''These may include painless lump in the breast or the underarm, persistent redness or swelling of the breast, ulceration or scaling or the nipple, spontaneous nipple discharge,'' he explained.

Unlike female patients who are encouraged to have yearly mammograms to screen for breast cancer, Dr Copeland said that men are typically not offered screening for breast cancer.

''However, recent data support the use of screening in male patients at a high risk of developing breast cancer,'' he said.

''These men should have annual physical breast examinations by their physician and may be offered a breast ultrasound or mammograms annually,'' he added.

Copeland said that the risk factors for breast cancer in men have not been researched extensively, however, a few of the more well-known ones include obesity, gynaecomastia, which is a benign enlargement of the male breast, and a family history of breast cancer.

He also noted that men with testicular disorders, such as those who have had their testes removed or have had inflammation of the testes, as well those who have cirrhosis or oestrogen therapy are also at increased risk.

Certain genetic disorders, such as Klinefelter syndrome and breast cancer gene mutations can also increase a man's risk of developing breast cancer.

Copeland said that every male patient who receives a breast cancer diagnosis is required to have a breast cancer genetic test.