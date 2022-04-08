Abducted 17-year-old girl rescued in Portland

Abducted 17-year-old girl rescued in PortlandFriday, April 08, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica – Swift action by the police resulted in the capture of one of two men who reportedly abducted a 17-year-old girl in Portland on Thursday night.
The man, whose name police have declined to release as he has not yet been charged, is from Kingston. Up to publication time, the police were still searching for the other man.
Police said about 7 pm, the teen was abducted in Port Antonio, where she resides, by two men travelling in a grey Toyota Probox motorcar.
Residents reported the abduction to the police who set up a roadblock for the men.
The car was reportedly intercepted by the Castleton police, and the female was rescued. The detained man, who was driving the car, was taken into custody but the other man fled.
