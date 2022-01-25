Abka Fitz-Henley leaves Nationwide after 11 Years

Prominent radio host and current affairs journalist Abka Fitz-Henley has announced that he's leaving Nationwide News Network (NNN) after over a decade at the entity where he served in various capacities including national correspondent, news and current affairs editor and co-anchor of 'Nationwide: This Morning'.

Fitz-Henley made the disclosure this morning, eleven years after he emerged on the media landscape in 2011, winning the Press Association of Jamaica, (PAJ) Young Journalist of the Year award in the same year.

Known as 'The Breaking News Boss', Fitz-Henley went on to become the 2016 PAJ Journalist of The Year and the final first-place winner of the coveted and now-defunct Jamaica Broilers Fairplay Award.

As he took leave from Nationwide today, Fitz-Henley thanked listeners and expressed appreciation to several colleagues including Ed Barnes, Emily Shields, George Davis, Dennis Brooks along with the Jamaica Observer's Arthur Hall and Vernon Davidson, for assisting in his development.

"I've been privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Cliff, who is, without doubt, a great in our media space. His rich legacy includes not only his significant body of work in the mass communication field but his penchant to guide and develop people, including myself, who were initially considered by some to be unlikely candidates for a career in Journalism", Fitz-Henley commented as he paid tribute to Nationwide CEO, Cliff Hughes.