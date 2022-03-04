Abnormality at warehouse led to massive West Kingston gun seizure, says DCP Bailey

Abnormality at warehouse led to massive West Kingston gun seizure, says DCP BaileyFriday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An abnormality at a warehouse in West Kingston on Friday morning, is what led to the seizure of 21 firearms and more than 40 magazines.
Three high-powered M15 rifles and 18 handguns were among the weapons seized.
Also seized were 2,216 rounds of ammunition and 51 magazines, including one that holds 100 bullets.
Crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, said authorities at the warehouse detected an anomaly sometime after 10:00 am and the police were alerted.
He told OBSERVER ONLINE that the search of the warehouse began about 11:00 am and was completed about 3:30 pm.
The crime chief declined to say where the shipment in which the weapons were found, originated, and where in Jamaica was the final destination.
On Monday, seven firearms and 16 rounds of 9mm cartridges, were seized at the Seaboard Wharf in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James.
READ: Guns found hidden in TV in Montego Bay
ACP Bailey said Friday's gun find, like the one in Montego Bay, involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Customs department.
“It's a collaborative effort, there is an established arrangement that we have been working on together for years,” he said of the agencies. “We have an excellent working relationship in terms of contraband be it drugs, be it guns, be it counterfeit items."
Related Stories: UPDATE: Police find three rifles, four handguns at MoBay wharf
Two people in custody in relation to gun find at MoBay wharf
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy