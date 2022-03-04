Abnormality at warehouse led to massive West Kingston gun seizure, says DCP Bailey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An abnormality at a warehouse in West Kingston on Friday morning, is what led to the seizure of 21 firearms and more than 40 magazines.



Three high-powered M15 rifles and 18 handguns were among the weapons seized.



Also seized were 2,216 rounds of ammunition and 51 magazines, including one that holds 100 bullets.



Crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, said authorities at the warehouse detected an anomaly sometime after 10:00 am and the police were alerted.



He told OBSERVER ONLINE that the search of the warehouse began about 11:00 am and was completed about 3:30 pm.



The crime chief declined to say where the shipment in which the weapons were found, originated, and where in Jamaica was the final destination.



On Monday, seven firearms and 16 rounds of 9mm cartridges, were seized at the Seaboard Wharf in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James.

ACP Bailey said Friday's gun find, like the one in Montego Bay, involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Customs department.



“It's a collaborative effort, there is an established arrangement that we have been working on together for years,” he said of the agencies. “We have an excellent working relationship in terms of contraband be it drugs, be it guns, be it counterfeit items."



