Acceptance of ADR will require culture shift — consultant

Acceptance of ADR will require culture shift — consultantWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Child Diversion Consultant, Ruth Carey, says that acceptance of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) as a means of settling conflicts outside of the courts will require a culture shift.
Carey, who was addressing a recent JIS Think Tank, said that many people view the use of ADR processes in the criminal justice system, such as restorative justice, mediation, arbitration and child diversion, as giving the offender “a slap on the wrist”.
This perception, she noted, may result in persons being quick to dismiss ADR as ineffective.
Carey said that increasing public understanding of the rehabilitative nature of ADR is critical in getting wide acceptance of the methods.
She noted that in the case of child diversion, for example, the offender is held accountable for the crime or wrongdoing and is required to undergo a programme to repair the harm done, as part of the rehabilitation process.
“If they are non-compliant, they will return to the justice system even as much as we are trying to achieve our goal of having children not institutionalised. So, I think that is an important process,” Carey pointed out.
In addition to reducing the number of children charged with offences and exposed to the formal criminal justice system, the National Child Diversion Programme mandates state agencies, non-governmental and community-based organisations to become active participants in providing services and programmes to children.
In addition, communities are empowered to take a more active role in dealing with child offenders with antisocial behaviours.
Child diversion aims to protect the rights of the child in keeping with international instruments and protocols.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy