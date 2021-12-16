Access Financial defrauded more than $12 million; five plead guilty

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Five people, including three employees of a popular preparatory school, recently pleaded guilty to defrauding Access Financial Services Limited of $12.5 million, when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The five, who appeared before Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Monteque, are to be sentenced on March 15, next year. Restitution is set for next month.

They are Glen Derrick Maylor, 22, security guard Allman Town, Kingston; Dwight Jermaine Robinson, 42, bearer from Lower Law Street, Kingston; Patrick Anthony Wilson, 33, unemployed from Glengoffe, St Catherine; Nadia Tamara Laing, 40, an administrative assistant from Barbican, St Andrew and Kadian Latoya Russell, 33, a clerk from Rollington Town, Kingston.

They have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and obtaining credit by fraud. But Laing, who took responsibility for $4.5 million, and Russell, who took responsibility for $8 million, have been slapped with an additional charge of uttering forged documents.

Allegations are that between December 2020 and September this year, Access Financial Services Limited received applications from 25 people, including Maylor, Robinson, Wilson and Laing, for a loan of $500,000 each.

In support of the loan applications, each applicant presented job letters and salary slips purportedly obtained from the popular prep school. In addition, the applicants presented utility bills as proof of address. The loans were approved and disbursed to each applicant's savings accounts at various Corporate Area financial institutions.

The loans were being serviced, but a review was conducted on all applicants employed at the school.

The review found that only two of the 25 applicants were employees of the school. All the other applicants' job letters, salary slips, and utility bills, were forged.

The police were called in and, following investigations, all five were arrested and charged by detectives from the Fraud Squad and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch, (C-TOC).