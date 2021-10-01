Access Financial up more than 16% to lead JSE gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Access Financial Services Limited led trading gains Friday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock climbed above 16.96 per cent to close at $20.00.

Meanwhile, JMMB Group Limited 7.25 per cent preference share advanced 15.20 per cent to $2.88, and Palace Amusement Company Limited rose 14.84 per cent to $905.44.

The biggest loser was Eppley Limited which fell 18.54 per cent to close at $32.52.

Eppley's 7.50 per cent preference shares due 2024 declined 11.76 per cent to $ 6.00 per unit, and 138 Student Living Limited dropped 10.07 per cent to $6.70.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 47 advanced, 37 declined and 11 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 23,556,936 units valued at $581,546,946.65, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 919,720 units valued at $207,226.21.

Jamaican Teas Limited led volumes with 4,701,946 units, amounting to 19.21 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Eppley Limited with 3,144,676 units, amounting to 12.85 per cent of the market volume and Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 1,853,607 units, amounting to 7.57 per cent of the market volume.